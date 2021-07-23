Sun Gazette editorial: Drop the road names, keep the numbers

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]. Members of the current Fairfax County Board of Supervisors – not all, but an ever-increasing number – seem to have a propensity to combine ponderousness with sanctimoniousness. Couple that with a blind spot when it comes to self-awareness (they truly sometimes seem to not see how they are coming off to the public at large) and you’ve got the recipe for some unintentional humor.