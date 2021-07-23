Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

JUVENILE COURT SERVICES OFFICER/PROBATION COUNSELOR

Omak Chronicle
 9 days ago

Okanogan County Department of Juvenile and Family Services is accepting applications for a Court Services Officer/Probation Counselor. This is a full-time position with a generous benefits package. Starting salary is $3,568-$3,933 DOE. For more information and to apply please go to okanogancounty.org and click on job opportunities. Position is open until filled; Interviews may start as soon as applications are received. For questions about this position contact Human Resources at 509-422-7169. EOE.

www.omakchronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Court#Job Opportunities#Human Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
ProtestsPosted by
Fox News

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

Thousands of people protested France's special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests against the pass...

Comments / 0

Community Policy