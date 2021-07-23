Monitoring a disturbance off the Florida-Georgia Coast

An area of low pressure has developed off the east coast of Florida and Georgia. This system is currently producing a wide range of disorganized storms over the East Coast and the Atlantic. Development for this disturbance the next 2 days, as well as 5 days, is currently at 50%, but a tropical depression could form from this disturbance for the next few days as it meanders over the Gulf Stream. It is uncertain whether this system will track north or into the Gulf, but we will continue to track this system as we go into next week. Stay tuned for updates!