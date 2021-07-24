Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Praises Stuntwomen in New Post
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an action-packed franchise that would be nothing without the hard work of its stunt performers. Many MCU stars have made it clear over the years that they are extremely grateful for the stunt people who help make them look badass onscreen. We've seen a lot of posts recently in honor of the stuntwomen who worked on Black Widow and now the women of Loki are getting their own shout-out. Sophia Di Martino, who plays Sylvie on Loki, took to Instagram today to share some love for her stunt double, Sarah Irwin, as well as Gugu Mbatha-Raw's (Ravonna Renslayer) stunt double, Nadia Lorencz.comicbook.com
Comments / 0