Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Praises Stuntwomen in New Post

The Season 1 finale of Loki didn't end quite the way that a lot of fans expected. Loki and Sylvie ran into He Who Remains, the eccentric being hanging out at the end of time, trying to keep the timeline separate from the rest of the multiverse. Perhaps the bigger surprise for fans, though, was Sylvie choosing to go her own way at the end, opting to kill He Who Remains (as had been her mission the entire time) instead of siding with Loki. As we know, Sylvie's choice is going to have a monumental effect on the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it's one she may come to regret in time.