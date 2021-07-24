Giants' Jaylin Davis: Rehab assignment on tap

Cancel
Davis (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento this weekend, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. Davis has been on the injured list since July 6 due to a left hamstring strain, but he resumed baseball activities in mid-July and has been able to increase his workload recently. It's not yet clear how many rehab games the 27-year-old will require, but he appears to be nearing his return to the major-league roster.

