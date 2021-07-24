Giants' Jaylin Davis: Rehab assignment on tap

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Severino (elbow/groin) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. After completing a simulated game Thursday without issue, Severino received the green light to move on the final phase of his rehab from Tommy John surgery and a Grade 2 groin strain, the latter of which resulted in him being pulled off his initial rehab assignment in mid-June. The Yankees haven't announced which affiliate Severino will join or what kind of workload he'll handle Tuesday, but he'll most likely be eased in with a light pitch count as he begins the ramp-up process. Severino is expected to stretch out for starting duty, and he could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list to make his 2021 debut for the Yankees in mid-August.