Giants' Jaylin Davis: Rehab assignment on tap
Davis (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sacramento this weekend, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports. Davis has been on the injured list since July 6 due to a left hamstring strain, but he resumed baseball activities in mid-July and has been able to increase his workload recently. It's not yet clear how many rehab games the 27-year-old will require, but he appears to be nearing his return to the major-league roster.www.cbssports.com
