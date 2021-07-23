Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Exits with apparent injury

Rodriguez was removed from Friday's game against the Yankees in the second inning with an apparent injury, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. Rodriguez gave up a double with no outs in the top of the second inning, and he was able to cover home plate during the play. However, he motioned to trainers after the play and was hunched over on the mound for several minutes before he exited the game. He gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one inning prior to his departure. The exact nature and severity of his injury aren't yet clear.