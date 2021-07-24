Cancel
Halo Infinite Update Reveals How to Play the Game Early

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article343 Industries has revealed new details on how Halo Infinite players will be able to play the game ahead of its official launch later this holiday season. Specifically, these pre-release play sessions will transpire through a series of beta phases (or flights, as 343 calls them) leading up to Infinite's formal launch. Although specific dates haven't been provided yet when these flights will be happening, the studio behind the upcoming first-person shooter has greatly detailed what fans need to do if they want to take part.

