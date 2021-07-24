Halo Infinite Update Reveals How to Play the Game Early

Easily one of the more anticipated Microsoft exclusives coming out this year is Halo Infinite. The video game was originally slated to release into the marketplace back in 2020 alongside the release of the Xbox Series X as well as the Xbox Series S. However, the first big showcase for the game had plenty of fans voicing their frustration over the lack of detail and quality. That ultimately pushed the game back a year and with it the betas for players to get an early inside look into the title.