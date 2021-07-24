Flood Advisory issued for Greene, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Greene; Hale The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Greene County in west central Alabama North Central Hale County in west central Alabama Southwestern Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Moundville, Union, Knoxville, Shelton State Community College, Mantua, Ralph, Fosters, Mound State Park, Moundville Airport, Elliots Creek, Hull, Snoddy, Maxwell, Little Sandy, Englewood and Duncanville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.