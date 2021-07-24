Severe Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Perkins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL PERKINS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for northwestern South Dakota.alerts.weather.gov
