Wool and sheep price report
Domestic wool trading on a clean basis had no confirmed trades reported this week. Compared to last week: Slaughter lambs mostly 5.00 to as much as 30.00 lower; slaughter ewes steady to 25.00 lower; feeder lambs under 80 lbs 2.00-6.00 higher, heavier lambs 3.00-7.00 lower. At San Angelo, Texas, 6,480 head sold in a one day sale. Equity Cooperative Auction Sold 1100 feeder lambs. In direct trading slaughter ewes and feeder lambs were not tested. 2,606 lamb carcasses traded with no trend due to confidentiality. All sheep sold per hundred weight (CWT) unless specified.www.capitalpress.com
