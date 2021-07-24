SmartTouch® President & CEO, Robert Cowes III To Participate In The Inaugural Panamá Texas Business Summit® 2021

In November of 2020, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson welcomed the award of $2.4 million in federal funds to spur business recovery throughout Louisiana. In 2021, LED issued a request for proposals to identify and select qualified, experienced regional and stand-alone Economic Development Organizations, Chambers of Commerce and other traditional “technical assistance” provider organizations to provide services to Louisiana businesses and communities impacted by COVID-19. Among the applicants was the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance (VEDA) whose mission is to “develop Vermilion” by facilitating business growth, retention and expansion, and serve as the contact for industry interested in relocating to Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. VEDA recently was accepted into the partnership with LED and has been awarded a contract to assist in their efforts.