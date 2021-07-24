Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SmartTouch® President & CEO, Robert Cowes III To Participate In The Inaugural Panamá Texas Business Summit® 2021

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. SmartTouch® Interactive, an award-winning interactive real estate marketing agency, real estate marketing automation, and lead nurturing CRM solution company announced today that the company will participate in the inaugural Panamá Texas Business Summit®. The event will be held at the Marriott Hotel Downtown Austin, Texas, July 25-27, 2021. The Panama Texas Business Summit® is a private initiative with the bilateral participation of the Republic of Panama and the Economic Development & Tourism Office, Office of Governor Greg Abbott.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Ceo#Marketing Automation#Panamanian#Prweb#Crm#Office Of Governor#Smarttouch Interactive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Robin Reimold Named New President and CEO of TeamCalifornia

CORONA, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of TeamCalifornia is pleased to announce the appointment of Robin Reimold as the organization's next President and CEO. Reimold will guide the organization in its mission to promote California for business opportunities, expand upon membership and marketing initiatives and further grow the organization.
PoliticsStamford Advocate

Brandan Davies Invited to Join Kansas City Business Journal Leadership Trust

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. Brandan Davies, Firm Partner and Criminal Defense Attorney of Roth Davies, LLC, has been invited to join Kansas City Business Journal Leadership Trust, an exclusive community for influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in the Kansas City area. Brandan was chosen for membership...
EconomyTerrell Tribune

Capital Highlights Workforce Commission announces job surge

The Texas Workforce Commission released June employment figures that showed Texas employers added nearly 56,000 jobs in June, while the unemployment rate dropped to 6.5%. “The Texas economy is booming,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “Businesses are investing in the Lone Star State at a…
Oxford, OHBusiness Insider

PsyBio CEO and CMO to Participate in Fireside Chat at LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

OXFORD, Ohio and COCONUT CREEK, Fla., July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - PsyBio Therapeutics Corp. (TSXV: PSYB) (OTCQB: PSYBF) ("PsyBio" or the "Company"), an intellectual property driven biotechnology company developing novel formulations of psychoactive medications produced by genetically modified bacteria for the potential treatment of mental health challenges and other disorders, today announced that Evan Levine, Chief Executive Officer and director of PsyBio, and Dr. Michael Spigarelli, Chief Medical Officer of PsyBio, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat moderated by David Sherman, LifeSci Partners Senior Research Analyst and Head of Research, at the LifeSci Partners Private Summer Symposium.
Austin, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Governor Abbott issues COVID-19 executive order

AUSTIN - Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order today that combines several current COVID-19 orders in an effort to promote uniformity in the state's pandemic response.“Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” Governor Abbott stated in a news release issued today. “The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
thecentersquare.com

This is the Worst County to Live in West Virginia

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Public HealthStamford Advocate

Navajo Nation president: Some relaxing guard against COVID

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases as officials said some tribal members are foregoing needed precautions to ward off spread of the coronavirus. “A lot of the new cases we are seeing on the Navajo Nation are due to family and...
Raleigh, NCStamford Advocate

Auction Direct USA Offers Used Car Loans to its Customers

Auction Direct USA in Raleigh, NC, offers its Customers Quick Approval for Used Car Loans. Auction Direct USA in Raleigh, NC, is offering its customers used car loans in a hassle-free manner. The dealership claims that it can get an auto loan approved in a very short period of time. Whether it is a used car or a truck that the customers need, Auction Direct USA is ready to help finance the purchase.
Vermilion Parish, LAgueydantoday.com

VEDA Selected to Assist Businesses with COVID-19 Support

In November of 2020, Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Secretary Don Pierson welcomed the award of $2.4 million in federal funds to spur business recovery throughout Louisiana. In 2021, LED issued a request for proposals to identify and select qualified, experienced regional and stand-alone Economic Development Organizations, Chambers of Commerce and other traditional “technical assistance” provider organizations to provide services to Louisiana businesses and communities impacted by COVID-19. Among the applicants was the Vermilion Economic Development Alliance (VEDA) whose mission is to “develop Vermilion” by facilitating business growth, retention and expansion, and serve as the contact for industry interested in relocating to Vermilion Parish, Louisiana. VEDA recently was accepted into the partnership with LED and has been awarded a contract to assist in their efforts.
Beauty & FashionStamford Advocate

Greenberg Traurig and ROMBA Host LGBT+ Workplace Management Webinar

ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Reaching Out MBA (ROMBA) partnered together for ROMBA’s July webinar, “LGBT+ Workplace Management: From Policy to Practice,” hosted by Shareholder John R. Richards on July 28, 2021. Richards, who is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Labor & Employment Practice’s Diversity, Equity &...
Businessbostonrealestatetimes.com

CBRE Announces Senior Leadership Promotions

Emma Giamartino Named Global Group President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer; Vikram Kohli Named Global Group President, Business Intelligence. DALLAS, TX- CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced promotions within the company’s senior leadership team. Emma Giamartino, Chief Investment Officer, has been promoted to Global Group President, Chief Financial Officer...
Louisiana StateL'Observateur

Louisiana could receive $5.8 billion from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Baton Rouge – Today, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that the state is expected to receive $5.8 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) over the next five years. The act is currently being considered by the U.S. Senate. Senator Bill Cassidy was instrumental in securing the funds allocated to the state from the $550 billion bipartisan act.

Comments / 0

Community Policy