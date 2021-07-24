Stephen James Hamilton, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Community North Hospital, Indianapolis. Born November 25, 1942, he was the son of the late James A. and Grace V. Hamilton. He married Deborah K. Apple on April 6, 1968, in Indianapolis. Survivors include his wife; sons Kyle (Angela) of Indianapolis and Brent Hamilton of Wisconsin; grandsons, Aiden, Andrew, and Kameron Hamilton of Indianapolis; sister, Margaret L. Hamilton, Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael G. Hamilton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity.