Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Stephen James Hamilton

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen James Hamilton, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Community North Hospital, Indianapolis. Born November 25, 1942, he was the son of the late James A. and Grace V. Hamilton. He married Deborah K. Apple on April 6, 1968, in Indianapolis. Survivors include his wife; sons Kyle (Angela) of Indianapolis and Brent Hamilton of Wisconsin; grandsons, Aiden, Andrew, and Kameron Hamilton of Indianapolis; sister, Margaret L. Hamilton, Indianapolis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael G. Hamilton. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity.

www.greenfieldreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Hamilton#Indianapolis#Community North Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

Thomas and Jacquelyn Stephens

Thomas and Jacquelyn Stephens are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple got married on July 17, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sandusky. Tom worked at Union Chain as a stockroom attendant for 33 years. Jacki has been the office manager at Daniel’s Basement Waterproofing for over 15 years.
Sumter, SCItem

STEPHEN KNOTTS TATRO

Stephen Knotts Tatro, age 70, beloved husband of 47 years to Sandra Hildreth Tatro, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at NHC Sumter. You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com and sign the family's guest book. The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
Steubenville, OHheraldstaronline.com

Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Michnowicz

STEUBENVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Michnowicz of Steubenville are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on July 31. Michnowicz and the former Dolores Barber were married on July 31, 1971, at Holy Name Cathedral in Steubenville. The nuptial Mass was celebrated by the late Monsignor Regis Urig. He was employed...
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Patsy Stephens

The family of Patsy Stephens will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house2-4 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Lake Holiday Clubhouse. If you aren’t able to attend, Patsy’s actual birthday is Aug. 12, and we would love to shower her with cards. Send birthday greetings to her at 2427 State Road 32W, Crawfordsville, IN 47933.

Comments / 0

Community Policy