DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur community and volunteers are stepping up to bring beauty back to the Lincoln Square Theater. "Many of the volunteers don't know what they're going to do when they come when they get here, but they're willing to do anything," President of the Friends of Lincoln Square Theater organization Lavelle Hunt said. "With an historic landmark with the Lincoln Square Theater, it deserves to have the attention and effort put into bringing it back to life."