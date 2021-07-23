Mary Lee Abbott passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 23, 2021 with her loving family and best friend by her bedside. She was 79 years old. Mary was born on April 25, 1942 in Fostoria, Ohio to parents John and Edna “Mae” Shank. Surviving Mary are her children, Tanya (Bill) Warner of Blissfield, Michigan, Joe Jividen of Fostoria, Ohio, Troy Jividen of Bradner, Ohio, Belynda (Barney) Freeman of Helena, Ohio, and Justus Abbott of Bradner, Ohio; 15 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Patricia) Shank of Fostoria, Ohio and Gene (Diane) Shank of Wayne, Ohio; two sisters, Sharon Shank of Fostoria, Ohio, Margaret Shank of Fostoria, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jack Abbott.