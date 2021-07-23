Terrance L. “Terry” Sanford, 68, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Terry was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on October 12, 1952 to the late Charles and Luella (Browning) Sanford. OH. He married his loving wife, Colleen S.Valentine, on August 4, 1978. They shared 44 wonderful years together, loving each other, raising three children and pursuing God’s best for their lives. Along with his wife who adored him, Terry is survived by his children: Trina (Rudy) Rosales, Bowling Green, Michael, Baltimore, MD, and Joshua (Erin), Mt. Holly Springs, PA; Grandchildren: Andrew and Torie Rosales; Siblings: Vicki (Lewis) Brown, Charles, Randy (Tammy) and Robert; Mother in-Law Phyllis Valentine; In-laws: Christine (Jeff) Trautman, Craig (Marcia) Valentine, Christopher (Lesa) Valentine, Cathleen (Charlie) Martin, and Carey (Judy) Valentine, along with many loving nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Rick and Father-in-Law, Duane Valentine.