Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whitehouse, OH

Terrance L. “Terry” Sanford

sent-trib.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrance L. “Terry” Sanford, 68, of Whitehouse, Ohio passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Terry was born in Bowling Green, Ohio on October 12, 1952 to the late Charles and Luella (Browning) Sanford. OH. He married his loving wife, Colleen S.Valentine, on August 4, 1978. They shared 44 wonderful years together, loving each other, raising three children and pursuing God’s best for their lives. Along with his wife who adored him, Terry is survived by his children: Trina (Rudy) Rosales, Bowling Green, Michael, Baltimore, MD, and Joshua (Erin), Mt. Holly Springs, PA; Grandchildren: Andrew and Torie Rosales; Siblings: Vicki (Lewis) Brown, Charles, Randy (Tammy) and Robert; Mother in-Law Phyllis Valentine; In-laws: Christine (Jeff) Trautman, Craig (Marcia) Valentine, Christopher (Lesa) Valentine, Cathleen (Charlie) Martin, and Carey (Judy) Valentine, along with many loving nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Rick and Father-in-Law, Duane Valentine.

www.sent-trib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Carey, OH
City
Maumee, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Whitehouse, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holly Springs#Navy#The Ohio National Guard#Hartford Steam Boiler#Mp#Ohio 43402#Ohio 43537
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus runner alleges Olympic team tried to send her home

TOKYO (AP) — A Belarus track sprinter alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy