Austin, TX

Austin-Travis County area doctors urge people to wear masks, get vaccinated

By Melanie Torre
CBS Austin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin-Travis County health officials are once again strongly encouraging people to wear masks in public regardless of vaccination status. Friday the city and county moved into Stage 4 COVID-19 guidelines for the first time since February 2021. The two key pieces of advice from local health leaders are to mask up and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. During a press conference, doctors said they know people are tired of COVID-19 protocols and mask-wearing in particular, but stressed the situation is not expected to get better unless people take steps to stop the surge.

