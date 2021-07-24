Austin-Travis County area doctors urge people to wear masks, get vaccinated
Austin-Travis County health officials are once again strongly encouraging people to wear masks in public regardless of vaccination status. Friday the city and county moved into Stage 4 COVID-19 guidelines for the first time since February 2021. The two key pieces of advice from local health leaders are to mask up and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. During a press conference, doctors said they know people are tired of COVID-19 protocols and mask-wearing in particular, but stressed the situation is not expected to get better unless people take steps to stop the surge.cbsaustin.com
