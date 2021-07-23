Graham Mertz stands out as a leader entering second season as QB1

Identifying a key moment from a Paul Chryst press conference is arguably one of the most difficult tasks to complete in college football media so when assigned this task, I knew I was in for a battle. During the closing thoughts of his 10-minute session at B1G Media Days on Friday — thanks to a question from Saturday Tradition’s very own Dustin Schutte — he talked about the importance of consistency for this program, specifically at the quarterback position. For Wisconsin to take another step closer to some of the premier teams in the sport, it starts with the consistency of Graham Mertz.