Football

Graham Mertz stands out as a leader entering second season as QB1

By Michael Hogan
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Graham Mertz has done a lot to improve as he approaches his second season as the full-time starting quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers. He certainly has had more opportunities to work on the mental and physical aspects of his game. Unlike 2020, when COVID-19 derailed everything, the Badgers and other teams held spring practices this year. Mertz told reporters in the spring that his preparation for this season began shortly after last season ended.

