Special Weather Statement issued for Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Shadehill Reservoir, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Perkins STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER NORTHEASTERN PERKINS COUNTY At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Bison, or 23 miles southwest of Lemmon, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Meadow and Shadehill Reservoir. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM MDT for northwestern South Dakota.