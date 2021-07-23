Cancel
Taconite, MN

Virginia Legion takes nailbiter over Taconite

By BEN ROMSAAS MESABI TRIBUNE
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
 8 days ago

MARBLE — The Virginia American Legion baseball team expected a tough battle in their substate playoff opener with Taconite on Wednesday and that's exactly what they got. Taking on the hosts of the tournament, the No. 2 seeded team from Virginia went back and forth the whole way with No. 7-seeded Post 301. Tied 5-5 after five and a half innings, it was an RBI double from Dan Moore in the bottom of the sixth that drove home the winning run for Post 239, keeping them alive in the winner's bracket of the tournament.

