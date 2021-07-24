Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Southern Carroll, Southern Grafton by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 20:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Southern Carroll; Southern Grafton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN GRAFTON NORTHWESTERN BELKNAP AND SOUTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 806 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Holderness, or near Plymouth, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Holderness, Ashland, Sandwich, Wolfeboro, Belmont, Gilford, Center Harber, Sanbornton, Campton, New Hampton and Tuftonboro. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.alerts.weather.gov
