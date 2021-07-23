Cancel
Public Safety

Man Who Went Missing In Region Has Been Found

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xd9Z_0b6HiMl400
Ronald Murray Photo Credit: New York State Police

Update:

A man who went missing in the region has been found.

Sullivan County resident Ronald Murray, age 77, had last been seen on Hillside Drive in Woodbourne at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 driving a 2014 orange Ford Fusion

Early Friday evening, July 23, authorities announced he has been located.

Original report:

Seen him? Or this car?

An alert has been issued for a missing, man from the region who has not been seen in nearly 24 hours.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service officials are seeking the public’s assistance in locating vulnerable Sullivan County resident Ronald Murray, age 77, of Woodbourne, who suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Murray was last seen on Hillside Drive in Woodbourne at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22 driving a 2014 orange Ford Fusion with a New York registration and license plate EWR-3892. (Click on the second image above.)

At the time Murray was last seen, he was wearing pajamas and slippers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

