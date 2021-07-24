LAFC, looking to shake off loss, hosts battle-tested Vancouver

Broadcast: Bally Sports North, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.) At the end of a tightly contested first half, Carlos Vela put LAFC on the leaderboard in the 41st minute by sneaking a shot past Tyler Miller's right shoulder. Vela's goal was his fifth of the season and set the Loons back 1-0 at the half. Emanuel Reynoso would later tie things up for the Loons, with Tristan Blackmon taking the lead once again for LAFC late in the second half. But the headlines belonged to Hassani Dotson and MNUFC, who stole an equalizer late in stoppage time to take a point from the match. Looking ahead to this weekend, the Loons aim to take all three points with a road win against the Vancouver Whitecaps. With only one loss in the last eleven games, Minnesota United has come a long way since these two teams first met, wherein the Loons were able to come away from the game with a win in front of a home crowd with a 1-0 scoreline to break their four game loss streak to start the season. Hopeful and full of momentum, the Loons can add another win to their season and make a move up the table with a result against the Whitecaps on Saturday.