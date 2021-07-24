Cancel
Video Games

Skyward Sword HD Bomb Bag now available as an Australian My Nintendo reward

By Alison Smith
zeldauniverse.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to the recent launch of Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has recently expanded the rewards on its Australian My Nintendo programme. Previously exclusive to My Nintendo Japan, players in Australia and New Zealand may now redeem 500 My Nintendo Platinum Points for an official Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Drawstring Bag.

zeldauniverse.net

