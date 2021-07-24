Cancel
Gotti II Production Announced at MobMovieCon

By Tony Sokol
Den of Geek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Gotti got his nickname, “The Teflon Don,” because it took forever for lawyers to get charges to stick. Armand Assante, the actor who played the iconic New York City outlaw in HBO’s original crime film Gotti: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Mafia Don, is also in for the long haul. Assante will reprise his role in the upcoming Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed, it was announced at the event “Gotti: The Reunion,” which kicked off the MobMovieCon and SopranosCon weekend at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City.

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Production on Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed, the long-awaited sequel to Gotti, the 1996 multiple Prime Time Emmy Award-winning, was formally announced at a July 23 Atlantic City event

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Mota, executive producer of Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed and founder and CEO of VirtualCons, said that Armand Assante, the celebrated actor who took home the "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special" Emmy for his powerful, moving portrayal of John Gotti in the original film, will return in the new production's title role.
