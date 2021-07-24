Gotti II Production Announced at MobMovieCon
John Gotti got his nickname, “The Teflon Don,” because it took forever for lawyers to get charges to stick. Armand Assante, the actor who played the iconic New York City outlaw in HBO’s original crime film Gotti: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Mafia Don, is also in for the long haul. Assante will reprise his role in the upcoming Gotti Il: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed, it was announced at the event “Gotti: The Reunion,” which kicked off the MobMovieCon and SopranosCon weekend at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City.www.denofgeek.com
