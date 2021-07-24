A Garden City man who killed his sleeping uncle was just sentenced. Here’s the result.
A 31-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for brutally killing his sleeping uncle in early 2020. Idaho 4th District Judge Jason D. Scott sentenced Emerson Clyde Buck IV to life in prison, with a minimum of 40 years served before he’s eligible for parole. Buck was sentenced on the charge of first-degree murder, with an enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.www.idahostatesman.com
