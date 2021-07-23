Marla Gibbs Receives Hollywood Star

Big Little Lies vet Shailene Woodley is taking on another tale about complicated ladies, with a starring role in Showtime’s straight-to-series drama Three Women. “In this intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives,” reads the official synopsis. “Lina, a homemaker in suburban Indiana, is a decade into a passionless marriage when she embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane, a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has a committed open marriage with Richard, until two sexy new strangers threaten their aspirational love story. Maggie, a student in North Dakota, weathers an intense storm after accusing her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.”