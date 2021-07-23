Marla Gibbs Receives Hollywood Star
(Hollywood, CA) Veteran actress Marla Gibbs received her long-awaited star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California on Tuesday, July 20 after a slight medical scare. The former maid known as “Florence” on “The Jeffersons” and “Mary” on “227” was in the middle of giving her remarks when she stopped speaking and appeared to doze off to sleep while standing. She was dehydrated and experienced a heat spell as the temperature was 88 degrees at 11:30 am in Hollywood.www.stlamerican.com
Comments / 0