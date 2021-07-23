JaMychal Green headed for free agency after reportedly declining player option

Denver’s JaMychal Green and Phoenix’s Cameron Johnson fight for the ball during the third quarter of game 3 of the conference semifinals at Ball Arena on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette) JERILEE BENNETT

JaMychal Green reportedly joined Will Barton III in this offseason's group of unrestricted free agents on Friday.

After Barton turned down a $14.7 million deal for next season last week, Green declined to return to Denver on a $7.6 million deal Friday afternoon, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The report added there's expected to be "strong mutual interest" in a new deal once free agency begins Aug. 2.

In his first season with the Nuggets, Green played in 58 games and started five, averaging 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

With Green and Barton off the team's payroll, at least for now, the Nuggets have 10 players under contract for next season for a combined sum of nearly $105 million. The Nuggets also have the No. 26 pick in Thursday's NBA Draft.