Hester Miriam Coward
Hester Miriam Hartman Coward, 99 of Franklin Indiana, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021. She was born on February 28, 1922 in Marietta, Ohio to Scott Clifford Hartman and Helen May (Miller) Hartman. She married Robert Y. Coward June 17, 1950. Hester is survived by two sons, Thomas Coward (Deborah) and Bob Coward, grandchildren, Penelope, Miriam, Tyler and Nicholas and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, siblings Richard, Herbert, Evelyn, Frances, and Dorothy, daughter in law Diane and nephew Richard.www.dailyjournal.net
