Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Hester Miriam Coward

By Staff Reports
dailyjournal.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHester Miriam Hartman Coward, 99 of Franklin Indiana, passed away on Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021. She was born on February 28, 1922 in Marietta, Ohio to Scott Clifford Hartman and Helen May (Miller) Hartman. She married Robert Y. Coward June 17, 1950. Hester is survived by two sons, Thomas Coward (Deborah) and Bob Coward, grandchildren, Penelope, Miriam, Tyler and Nicholas and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband, siblings Richard, Herbert, Evelyn, Frances, and Dorothy, daughter in law Diane and nephew Richard.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athens High School#Ohio University#Ba Library Science#The United States Navy#Special Collections#American#Tri Kappa Sorority#Military Honors
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy