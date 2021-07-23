Check In: Racial Inclusivity in the Wine Industry, Part 2

It’s been more than a year since the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sent shock waves through every corner of the country and in every industry. (You can read part one of my reactions, reflections, and suggestions for improving racial inclusivity in the wine industry here.) At that time, members of the wine industry publicly condemned racial injustice and vowed to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion within the industry. Today we’re raising a glass to the California wineries and national organizations that have seen those commitments through and inspired others to follow in their footsteps.