Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Check In: Racial Inclusivity in the Wine Industry, Part 2

By Nia Ruth
sandiegomagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than a year since the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor sent shock waves through every corner of the country and in every industry. (You can read part one of my reactions, reflections, and suggestions for improving racial inclusivity in the wine industry here.) At that time, members of the wine industry publicly condemned racial injustice and vowed to improve diversity, equity, and inclusion within the industry. Today we’re raising a glass to the California wineries and national organizations that have seen those commitments through and inspired others to follow in their footsteps.

www.sandiegomagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Diversity And Inclusion#Food Drink#Smith Devereux Winery#E J Gallo Winery#African Americans#Lgbtq#Black Wine Professionals#Wine Unify#Lift Collective#The Roots Fund#Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
IndustryLaw.com

Inclusion in the Hospitality Industry: Does Your Customer Experience Reflect These Values?

I recently traveled for the first time since COVID-19 shut down the world. It was an interesting time to travel as I believe my observations and sensitivities have changed during the year 2020. With the tumult of the pandemic and social justice issues at the forefront of our national consciousness, my recognition of inequitable treatment, large and small, has been heightened. In other words, I notice things.
Industrywxxinews.org

Connections: Julia Hoyle and Nova Cadamatre on diversifying the wine industry

There are more women making wine in the Finger Lakes than ever before, and yet the industry remains largely run by men. Efforts to diversify have been slow. Julia Hoyle was a women's studies major at William Smith College when she entered the wine industry; now she's the winemaker at Hosmer, where she's occasionally told she "drives the forklift like a man."
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Wine industry awards recognize leaders in the wine community

Awards to be presented at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Mid-State Fair. – The San Luis Obispo County wine industry annually comes together to honor members of the local wine community. These awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation, and leadership demonstrated in the San Luis Obispo County wine community. The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards go to – Winegrape Grower of the Year, Lucas Pope, Coastal Vineyard Services; Winemaker of the Year, Jordan Fiorentini, Epoch Estate Wines; and Wine Industry Person of the Year, Lorraine Alban, J&L Wines.
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Lakers launch competitive art program as part of its Racial Equity Action Plan

The Los Angeles Lakers have launched a competitive art program to recognize and support a local community of minority artists, the NBA franchise was announced Friday, July 23. Artist Charly Palmer has partnered with the team on the “In The Paint” program to benefit BIPOC — Black, Indigenous and people of color — artists.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Industry Network Launches packXplore

Wine Industry Network (WIN) announced today that it is launching a new virtual conference focussed on packaging called packXplore…. Imagine being in the same room with Adam Grant, Edward Snowden, and Brittany Kaiserto discuss topics about digital privacy; you can “raise your hand” to speak directly to everyone in the room and ask them about the future of data privacy…
DrinksBrewbound.com

Brave Noise Collaboration Beer Aims for ‘Safe Spaces and Inclusive Environments’ in the Beer Industry

Craft breweries will have to do more than brew and sell a batch and donate proceeds from it to join the newest cause-driven global collaboration beer project. The organizers behind Brave Noise, a collaborative project “advocating for safe spaces and inclusive environments” in the beer industry, are asking participants to create and publish a code of conduct for employees and patrons, as well as donate the majority of the beer’s sales to an organization that supports the project’s mission.
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
The Atascadero News

The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County wine industry annually comes together to honor members of the local wine community. These awards recognize dedication, stewardship, innovation, and leadership demonstrated in the San Luis Obispo County wine community. The 2021 San Luis Obispo County Wine Industry Awards go to – Winegrape Grower of the Year, Lucas Pope, Coastal Vineyard Services; Winemaker of the Year, Jordan Fiorentini, Epoch Estate Wines; and Wine Industry Person of the Year, Lorraine Alban, J&L Wines.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

3 steps to accelerate equality and inclusion in the creative industries

P&G’s “Widen the Screen” is a content creation, talent development and partnership platform that enables increased representation and inclusion of Black creators. If we all can follow 3 steps, outlined below, we can have a tremendous impact on creating a more equal and better world. The 3 steps are: Start...
Drinksthetahoeweekly.com

Summer Wines, Part I

Directions for most joyous use: Download the 1966 Nancy Sinatra/Lee Hazelwood hit, “Summer Wines,” and listen to it while reading this article. “Strawberries, cherries and an angel’s kiss in spring.” Yep, when done right, one of my top two summer sippers, Rosé, really does taste of these things. Grapes are...
Economywineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Industry Network Brings on Stacy Briscoe to Oversee Editorial Department

Wine Industry Advisor continues to expand its reputation as THE business resource for wine professionals. Healdsburg, CA, July 28, 2021 – Wine Industry Network (WIN) announced today that Stacy Briscoe who has for the past year been working with them as a consulting editor will transition into a managing editor role for their Wine Industry Advisor publication.
World Economic Forum

What can the wine industry teach us about sustainability?

Winemaking is a low-emitting sector – but it's under particular threat from climate change. Many winemakers today are putting sustainability at the heart of what they do, and are increasingly focusing on fair working practices for employees. The sector's efforts demonstrate how collective action and responsibility are key to a...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Gundlach Bundschu retools in Sonoma Valley for next generation in wine industry

As Jeff Bundschu thought about the field of longtime family-owned wineries in Sonoma County, he noted the group is shrinking again in a wave of consolidation. Already this year, the Coppola and Kunde families have sold their wineries to bigger wine companies joining the ranks of his Sonoma Valley neighbors Bruce Cohn and Richard Arrowood that opted to sell years ago.
Businesswineindustryadvisor.com

Intertwine Group Launches Wine & Spirits Industry Recruiting Firm

Intertwine Group, LLC. is excited to announce the launch of its wine and spirits industry-specific recruiting firm providing a staffing experience for clients and candidates that is unparalleled in the industry. “Intertwine has been years in the making,” said Neil Solari, President and CEO. “The concept was born 10 years...
Food & Drinkstouringplans.com

First Look: EPCOT Food and Wine Booths Part 2, Mexico through America

There’s 81 different food items at this year’s EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, and more food booths will be opening in October. That’s a lot to sample, but we’re trying it all!. Here’s a quick rundown of the booths that are open from Mexico through America. (Note: Kenya, India,...
Washington Stateseattlepi.com

WA Beer industry diversity, equity, inclusion survey – your input needed

The Washington Brewers Guild is asking all brewery employees and owners to complete a survey so they can benchmark the state of the brewing industry in Washington with regards to diversity, equity, and inclusion. They strongly encourage everyone to participate in this confidential survey. NOT JUST guild members, but all people working in the brewing industry in Washington state.
Hollister, CAsanbenito.com

Calera founder, Josh Jensen, looks back on 40 years in wine industry

For Josh Jensen, famed founder of Calera Winery in Hollister, life after 40 years of being at the forefront of the exciting and fast-moving wine business has been quite an adjustment. He’s been named the 2007 Winemaker of the Year by the San Francisco Chronicle, appeared on the cover of Wine Spectator and is considered a true rockstar Pinot pioneer in the New World.
Denver, COwineindustryadvisor.com

Ellipse Analytics Laboratories Announces Smoke Taint Impact Testing for the Wine Industry

National Accredited Smoke Taint Impact Analysis Delivers Support to Wineries and Winegrowers as the Threat of Wildfires and Smoke Continues to Grow. Denver based Ellipse Analytics announced today its official ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation for smoke taint impact testing by ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), received on June 21, 2021. Ellipse Analytics passed the rigorous assessment with zero non-conformances and now offers smoke taint impact analysis for the wine industry as part of their scope of accredited services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy