Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Kevin Connolly and Newborn Daughter Kennedy Diagnosed With COVID-19: We’re ’On the Road to Recovery’

By Sophia Vilensky
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago

Resting up. Kevin Connolly shared that both he and his newborn daughter, Kennedy Cruz, were recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I like to think I’m a pretty responsible person, even now that I have a baby. But I don’t know man … whatever this new Delta variant is. F—k man, I got sick,” the Entourage alum, 47, told Doug Ellin and Kevin Dillon during the Friday, July 23, episode of their “Victory the Podcast” podcast. “It’s been hard. Anyone that has a kid knows that it’s hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there’s really nothing you can do for them.”

The New York native noted that his symptoms were “brutal” but “manageable” thanks to the fact that he’d been vaccinated for the virus. His 6-week-old daughter, meanwhile, has been “doing great” as she deals with the illness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nR7a4_0b6HefBv00
Kevin Connolly Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

“It’s just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we’re all back on the road to recovery,” he said. “It’s a close call.”

Connolly and his girlfriend, Zulay Henao, announced their first child’s arrival last month.

“Kennedy Cruz Connolly ☘️ 🇨🇴 The purest love you can imagine, nothing compares💕 The realest answer I can give to hopefully answer all of your questions/dm’s: Life gives you exactly what you need every step of the way! Big cheers & amen to that!,” the Colombia native, 42, wrote via Instagram in June. “Thank you Kennedy, bringing you into this world has been the biggest honor of my life! Thank you @mrkevinconnolly @zumarste3 @lina_marcella_henao for holding me up every step of the way ❤️.”

The Gotti actor shared his excitement over becoming a father in a separate post.

“She has arrived!!! Kennedy Cruz Connolly ready to go for game 6!!!! Trying to explain that we need to win one of the next two games to move on is tough. She’s only a week old!!’ @zulay_henao Thanks for getting her ready for puck drop!!!,” he wrote via Instagram.

The day before Connolly revealed he’d been sick, Henao shared a video of their daughter wiggling via her Instagram Story. “Happy legs,” she wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Connolly revealed on Friday that the If Loving You Is Wrong actress hadn’t contracted the disease despite taking care of her family.

“She essentially has two sick crybabies — myself and Kennedy — draped all over her, and she didn’t get sick because she’s vaccinated,” he said. “That’s that.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ellin
Person
Zulay Henao
Person
Kevin Connolly
Person
Kevin Dillon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Big Cheers Amen#Instagram Story#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Shawn Johnson East’s Daughter Drew, 21 Months, Is ‘Isolating’ From Newborn Brother While Battling ‘Bad Ear Infection’

Not part of the plan. Shawn Johnson East revealed her daughter, Drew, has been fighting off an ear infection — and has had to keep away from her newborn baby brother. “Healing prayers to my baby girl pretty please. She’s been hit hard with a bad ear infection and [respiratory syncytial virus],” the Olympian, 29, wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 28, asking fans to send well-wishes to her little girl, 21 months.
Public Healthmix1079.com

Kevin Connolly Reveals He Got COVID

Actor Kevin Connolly recently revealed during a podcast that his 6-week-old daughter got the coronavirus. Although being vaccinated, he contracted the virus and said that his symptoms were ‘brutal’ but manageable. He also opened up about his daughter contracting the virus. He said, “It’s been hard. It’s hard when your kid is sick, you know? Because there’s really nothing you can do. But she’s doing great. It’s just the congestion part, but the fever is down and we’re all back on the road to recovery.” He explained how rough it has been, but he is very hopeful for a speedy recovery. Are you worried about the Covid variants? Do you still wear your mask outside?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Actor, model Daniel Mickelson dead at 23

ATLANTA — Actor and budding fashion designer Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at the age of 23, his sister, model Meredith Mickelson, confirmed via social media Monday night. A cause of death has not been disclosed. “My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Linda Ronstadt Shares Heartbreaking Details of Battle with Supranuclear Palsy: ‘Lucky I Can Still Read’

Country music legend Linda Ronstadt is speaking about her experience with her constant battle with a brain disorder called Supranuclear Palsy. In a recent interview with Closer Weekly, Linda Ronstadt discusses how the disease has made her unable to sing or even perform with musical instruments. “I can’t play the guitar or piano, and I can’t sing at all,” she states. “I miss it and I miss knitting and I can’t do that either. I’m just lucky I can still read.”
CelebritiesPeople

Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Says Daughter Nora Is 'Still Fighting' After 'Crazy 36 Hours' in Hospital

Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy is thankful to have her 5-month-old baby girl home after a "crazy" few days in the hospital. The new mom, 33, revealed on Instagram Saturday that her daughter Nora Blanche, whom she welcomed with fiancé Alex Kavanagh in February, was sick and was taken to the emergency room where she was diagnosed with croup, "an upper airway infection that blocks breathing and comes with a bad cough."
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Christina Perri feared she’d never ‘love again’ after losing daughter

Christina Perri didn’t think she’d “love again” after losing her baby daughter. The ‘Jar of Hearts’ singer revealed in November her baby had been “born silent”, just months after enduring a devastating miscarriage in January 2020. And, Christina – who was expecting her second child with her husband Paul Costabile,...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Erin Lim Rhodes Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joshua Rhodes

Erin Lim Rhodes announced today, July 30, during E!'s Snapchat show The Rundown that she and husband Joshua Rhodes are expecting their first child together. The couple tells E! News, "No statement could quite sum up our feelings of excitement and joy! B-Rho's expected arrival in December will be the perfect bookend for the wild year we've had so far."
CelebritiesPopculture

Naya Rivera's Mother Yolanda Recalls the Devastating Moment She Learned Her Daughter Was Missing

Naya Rivera died in July 2020 in an accidental drowning, authorities discovering the actress' body five days after she had gone missing on July 8 while boating with her young son, Josey, on California's Lake Piru. Rivera's family reflected on their tragic loss in a new interview with Good Morning America to mark the one-year anniversary of Rivera's death, and one year after the actress' mom, Yolanda Previtire, saw her for the last time on a video call the morning Naya and Josey went boating on the lake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy