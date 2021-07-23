Vigil planned in Duncan to support local family

Community members will put on a candle light vigil in Duncan tomorrow night for a family after an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon.

The candle light vigil will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at 52 S. 4th Street. Those attending should bring their own candles.

Eats & Beats Food Truck will appear at the vigil and will donate 25% of their proceeds to help “with funeral expenses and Angela Tillison(’s) living expenses, as she navigates this rough time,” according to Shana Singleton and her wife, Danielle who own the Eats & Beats Food Truck.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) leads the investigation. According to OSBI reports, Shawn Tillison, 43, was fatally shot by Duncan Police on Thursday afternoon after local law enforcement were dispatched to an area in the southern side of the city following a 911 call.

Reports show dispatch received the 911 call just after 4 p.m. Thursday, July 22 that took them to a residence in the 300 block of West Maple in Duncan.

When police arrived, OSBI reported a “male in the residence had a gun and after police arrived, he came out of the residence pointing the gun in the air.”

Reports show Tillison “did not respond to the officer’s commands to put the weapon down,” and that “officers used less-lethal methods in an attempt to take him into custody” however “the suspect pointed the gun at officers and lethal force was used.”

It is unclear how many shots were fired at this time or if the officers were placed on paid leave.

OSBI has not released the identity of the police officers involved and will not unless charges are filed by the District Attorney.

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of the family to help with funeral expenses and other financial matters during this time.

According to the biography of the GoFundMe, “Shawn was a loving, kind man who was a tattoo artist for over 25 (years).”

“He loved his mom, his kids, his grandkid, his dog and his wife more than anything,” states the GoFundMe information. “He would always go out his way to make anyone happy. He never met a stranger and loved to put a smile on faces (SIC).”

The goal for the account is set at $20,000. The GoFundMe can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-shawn-tillison.