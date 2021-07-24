American Pet Products Association Announces Innovative Outdoor & Summer Products for Pet Owners
The American Pet Products Association (APPA) is giving pet parents some tips on the best outdoor and summer products to purchase during the summer season. According to the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, pet spending increased during the past year, with 35% of pet owners stating they spent more on their pet/pet supplies – including food, wellness-related products and other pet care items – in the last 12 months than in the preceding year.www.mysanantonio.com
