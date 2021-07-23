Arrest on Royal Street results in seven charges
FLORENCE, S.C. – A man who was arrested Thursday by Florence police on Royal Street was charged with seven crimes. Agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Royal Street after an investigation into drug activity. One handgun, one sawed-off shotgun, approximately 54 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 54 grams of suspected cocaine base, approximately 1 gram of suspected marijuana and THC edibles, 15 dosage units of Xanax and seven dosage units of Adderall were seized during this investigation and resulted in one arrest.scnow.com
