Florence, SC

Arrest on Royal Street results in seven charges

By STAFF REPORTS
SCNow
 8 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man who was arrested Thursday by Florence police on Royal Street was charged with seven crimes. Agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of Royal Street after an investigation into drug activity. One handgun, one sawed-off shotgun, approximately 54 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 54 grams of suspected cocaine base, approximately 1 gram of suspected marijuana and THC edibles, 15 dosage units of Xanax and seven dosage units of Adderall were seized during this investigation and resulted in one arrest.

