Lake Barrington man gets 6 years in prison for possessing tabs of acid in Crystal Lake

A Lake Barrington man was sentenced to six years in prison for possessing nearly 70 tabs of LSD in Crystal Lake in 2019, prosecutors said. Griffin C. Newcomb, 22, of the 100 block of Buoy Court in Lake Barrington, was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver LSD, unlawful possession of LSD, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession with intent to deliver ketamine, unlawful possession with intent to deliver MDMA and unlawful possession of ketamine.