BALTIMORE (AP) — Stephen Strasburg felt some discomfort in his neck after a recent bullpen session and Washington manager Dave Martinez says the team is trying to figure out what to do next. Strasburg has made only five starts this season because of neck and shoulder issues. The right-hander turned 33 on Tuesday and hasn’t pitched since June 1. Martinez says the Nationals “backed him down” in light of his recent discomfort. Martinez says Strasburg throws long toss and feels OK, but when he throws a bullpen, he has some irritation.