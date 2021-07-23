Denver man killed in crash

One man was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Friday morning in rural Butler County. According to a minimal crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, at about 4:35 a.m., Seth Sanderson, 40, of Denver, was westbound on 280th Street in a 2012 Nissan Rogue and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Temple Avenue. There, it collided with a northbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by Denis Morrow, 58, of New Hartford.