The idea of Texas and Oklahoma going to the SEC looks very good for ESPN, which will have 100 percent of those schools’ TV rights (from 2024-25 on) instead of the around 50 percent they currently have with the Big 12. That’s led to plenty of analysis on the role ESPN may have played in making that move happen, and to comments like “ESPN has been right in the middle of it” from an unnamed Big 12 athletic director, and to a cease-and-desist letter from Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby to ESPN’s Burke Magnus accusing the network of inducing Big 12 members to leave for other conferences. And the latest discussion of this comes from former ESPN president John Skipper (now a Meadowlark Media executive) on that company’s Le Batard and Friends show Wednesday: