Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Desert Hot Springs community clean up day on Saturday

By Jennifer Franco
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08deki_0b6Hd20k00

The City of Desert Hot Springs hosted a community clean up event today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcjO1_0b6Hd20k00


The event was announced on Facebook and was open to anyone who wanted to participate.


It was put on by Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, along with Mayor Pro Tem Russell Betts and the Desert Hot Springs Community Cleanup Committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkOtr_0b6Hd20k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpwBj_0b6Hd20k00


The event took place on Saturday July 24 at 6:00 PM at 13700 Palm Drive in the lot next to the Animal Hospital of Desert Hot Springs.


18 volunteers showed up to participate.

Event organizers said they had all of the supplies necessary, and encouraged Coachella Valley community members to get involved.

The post Desert Hot Springs community clean up day on Saturday appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
3K+
Followers
568
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Government
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Coachella Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Davis, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Salvation Army hosts back to school open house

The Salvation Army Davis Community Center invited the community to their "Back 2 School Bash and Open House" event on July 31. The open house offered free backpacks and school supplies. The event also included free COVID-19 vaccinations, haircuts, nail trimming, and giveaways. Organizers also offered educational booths, jumpers, and an opportunity to sign up The post Salvation Army hosts back to school open house appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Dutch Bros set to open new Indio location on Friday

Dutch Bros, the popular coffee shop, will open its newest location, which will be in the city of Indio on Friday. The newest Dutch Bros. will be located at 81-776 Highway 111, near Las Palmas Road. There will be a soft grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The shop will be open The post Dutch Bros set to open new Indio location on Friday appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs’ ‘Forever Marilyn’ opponents suffer legal blow

Opponents of a massive Marilyn Monroe statue in downtown Palm Springs suffered a legal blow today, though the fight is far from over. A group of residents calling themselves the "Committee to Relocate Marilyn" sued the city in March for allowing "Forever Marilyn'' to be placed downtown, alleging it violated various municipal and state codes The post Palm Springs’ ‘Forever Marilyn’ opponents suffer legal blow appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County set to honor fallen peace officers

Riverside County law enforcement agencies will memorialize peace officers on Saturday, who have died in the line of duty. The memorial starts at 8 a.m. where anyone can participate in a run/jog. The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. in front of the "Safe in His Arms" memorial statue. Palm Springs Police Department's Chief Bryan The post Riverside County set to honor fallen peace officers appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta surf park proposal faces wave of backlash, but city study finds few impacts

Some residents in La Quinta communities are speaking out strongly against a proposed surf park seeking city approval, worried about light and noise pollution, water usage and traffic. But a new report from the city found the project will have few impacts in the areas of their concerns. The project, called Coral Mountain Resort, is The post La Quinta surf park proposal faces wave of backlash, but city study finds few impacts appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Rain causes outages across Coachella Valley

Southern California Edison's (SCE) website is showing outages across Coachella Valley. A majority of them are in the Palm Springs area. SCE said the outages happened because of the stormy weather. "Whether it's winter storms or monsoonal summer thunderstorms, you're gonna have some outages, whether it's foreign objects that flying the lines, or actual lightning The post Rain causes outages across Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man drowns in pool at Palm Desert community

A man was found dead in a pool at a Palm Desert community Monday evening. The incident was first reported at approximately 6:41 p.m. on the 42000 block of Bodie Road inside the Portola Country Club. Deputies from the Palm Desert Sheriff station were called to a report of an unresponsive adult male in a The post Man drowns in pool at Palm Desert community appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley reports 370 new cases and 1 death over the past week

Coachella Valley's coronavirus data was updated for this week, showing a slight increase from the average number of cases reported over the past month. There were 370 new cases reported in the Coachella Valley since last Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases up to 51,481. City Case Total This Week for Valley Cities: The post Coachella Valley reports 370 new cases and 1 death over the past week appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County recommends everyone wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not

Riverside County Public Health officials Wednesday recommend people wear masks indoors, even for those who are vaccinated. The same announcement came earlier Wednesday from the California Dept. of Public Health, and Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control. The city of Palm Springs was quick to follow in recommending universal indoor masking as well. As The post Riverside County recommends everyone wear masks indoors, vaccinated or not appeared first on KESQ.
Truckee, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley residents among the 6 people killed in a plane crash near Lake Tahoe

Four Coachella Valley residents were killed when a private jet crashed near Lake Tahoe earlier this week. On Monday afternoon, a Bombardier CL 600 twin-engine jet crashed near a golf course in Truckee, California. The crash killed all six people aboard the plane, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Wednesday. The aircraft went down The post Coachella Valley residents among the 6 people killed in a plane crash near Lake Tahoe appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Rain forces road closures across Coachella Valley

As rain travels across the Coachella Valley several road closures are in effect. Shortly after 12:00 p.m., the California Highway Patrol shut down Highway 86 and Avenue 50 in the city of Coachella due to flooding. Riverside County Transportation tweeted Monday morning Box Canyon Road was closed off due to flooding and storm debris. In The post Rain forces road closures across Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Banning, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuation warning for parts of Beaumont, Banning including Cherry Valley, and parts of Morongo Reservation, per RivCo Ready

RivCoReady tweeted out a warning to people in North Beaumont and Banning Monday morning: you may need to evacuate. MORE: First Alert Weather Alert Day as flash flooding strikes the valley The tweet read: Alert RivCO: Monday, July 26. Parts of N.Beaumont/Banning including Cherry Valley, and parts Morongo Reservation are under evacuation warning: Zones Noble The post Evacuation warning for parts of Beaumont, Banning including Cherry Valley, and parts of Morongo Reservation, per RivCo Ready appeared first on KESQ.
Beaumont, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Evacuation warning for Beaumont/ Banning Pass area lifted

Update: 4:40 p.m.  All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the Beaumont/Banning Pass area. Alert RivCO: As of today Monday, July 26. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for the Beaumont/Banning Pass area. Please use caution returning to your homes. For more information. Visit https://t.co/1GBuBlWtyh / Active events.— RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) July 26, 2021 Original Report: The post Evacuation warning for Beaumont/ Banning Pass area lifted appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Rain forces road closure off Box Canyon Road

Riverside County Transportation tweeted Monday morning Box Canyon Road was closed off due to flooding and storm debris. https://twitter.com/RivCoTrans/status/1419648134251118595 A transportation worker at the scene told News Channel 3 there are no cars stranded or on the road. He also said they are actively working on cleaning up the road to get it open again. The post Rain forces road closure off Box Canyon Road appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

TODEC offering vaccines every Friday in downtown Coachella

TODEC, a local non-profit, held a vaccine clinic on Friday at their office on Sixth St. in Coachella.  The clinic is offered each Friday and organizers say walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.  Ismael Cruz with TODEC shared that it’s part of their efforts to vaccinate some of the most vulnerable in The post TODEC offering vaccines every Friday in downtown Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs film festival offers $1.6M to lease Plaza Theatre for 25 years

The fundraising efforts to completely restore the historic Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs are ongoing, but this week a new idea got thrown into the mix: a decades-long lease to the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Since 2019, former Palm Springs councilman J.R. Roberts has been leading the charge to restore the Plaza back The post Palm Springs film festival offers $1.6M to lease Plaza Theatre for 25 years appeared first on KESQ.
HomelessPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

#NeighborhoodHeroes: Local couple thankful to be able to volunteer throughout the community

Kathy Diamond and her husband Gary are retired and living in the Coachella Valley. They volunteer at different organizations every week. Together, they volunteer with Well in the Desert to help serve food to those in need in the community. “Coming here for me is the highlight of my week,” said Mrs. Diamond. They have The post #NeighborhoodHeroes: Local couple thankful to be able to volunteer throughout the community appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Desert, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Westfield Palm Desert hosting series of events & programs to celebrate back to school

Local students are heading back to school soon and Westfield Palm Desert is hosting a series of fun events and programs from July 8 to Aug. 8 to send them into classrooms in style. The events kick off with a Back-to-School themed Artisan Market on July 24 from 1pm to 4pm. Guests can shop at The post Westfield Palm Desert hosting series of events & programs to celebrate back to school appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

‘Escalating crisis’ at La Quinta golf course: Water pumps padlocked as HOA takes owners to court

An "escalating crisis" is unfolding at Coral Mountain Golf Course at Trilogy in La Quinta. News Channel 3 reported exclusively Wednesday the owners shut off the water supply as they demanded tens of thousands of dollars from homeowners to pay for it. Now the homeowner's association is gearing up to take them to court. "Within The post ‘Escalating crisis’ at La Quinta golf course: Water pumps padlocked as HOA takes owners to court appeared first on KESQ.
La Quinta, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Judge orders water to be turned on at La Quinta golf course

During a court hearing Friday, a judge ordered the water at Coral Mountain Golf Course at Trilogy in La Quinta be turned on after owners shut off the water supply. MORE: Exclusive: Water shut off at La Quinta golf course after partial foreclosure During the hearing, Brendan Ozanne, an attorney who represents the golf course's The post Update: Judge orders water to be turned on at La Quinta golf course appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 1

Community Policy