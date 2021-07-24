Desert Hot Springs community clean up day on Saturday

The City of Desert Hot Springs hosted a community clean up event today



The event was announced on Facebook and was open to anyone who wanted to participate.



It was put on by Desert Hot Springs Mayor Scott Matas, along with Mayor Pro Tem Russell Betts and the Desert Hot Springs Community Cleanup Committee.



The event took place on Saturday July 24 at 6:00 PM at 13700 Palm Drive in the lot next to the Animal Hospital of Desert Hot Springs.



18 volunteers showed up to participate.

Event organizers said they had all of the supplies necessary, and encouraged Coachella Valley community members to get involved.

