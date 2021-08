Paige VanZant will take on Rachael Ostovich at BKFC 19 this Friday, and when the match comes to an end, she is set to have two more fights with the promotion. It's possible VanZant could stay with BKFC after the contract expires, but we could also see her in WWE down the road. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, VanZant talks about keeping up with what's going in WWE and when she could join the promotion.