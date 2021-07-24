EL PASO, Texas — Around 3,000 El Paso Electric customers lost power Friday evening amidst severe thunderstorms rolling through the region.

ABC-7’s studios in west El Paso were among those business and homes that lost power. As a result, KVIA was off the air for time until a backup generator could kick-in.

The scattered power outages spread from west El Paso up along I-10 through Anthony and onward to Las Cruces.

An EPE spokesman said high winds were the likely cause of the outages.

There was no estimation as to when power might be restored, but repair crews were out in the field working on the trouble spots.

The post 3,000 including ABC-7 lose power during storms appeared first on KVIA .