Micro Wrestling Federation Takes Over Neptune City, New Jersey In A BIG Way

When did we as a society decide we can no longer respect another one’s opinion? So much so that it results in violence. Sure, we can point to politics for these shortcomings, but I think it goes far beyond that. Perhaps leadership in all aspects of life is to blame. Our upbringing, teachings, mentors, and example in life create the person we become. I know every generation says that “things today are different than when I was younger.” A clique of sorts, but I believe that it’s more than just being different in this day in age. It’s dangerous.