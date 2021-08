VAN: 3-5-7 (3-3-1 at home) MIN: 6-5-4 (1-3-3 on the road) It’s comeback after comeback for the Loons over the last two games, with a come-from-behind win at home against the Portland Timbers this past Saturday, before scoring at the death in a midweek game at LAFC to pick up a point on the road. Great second half execution of the coach’s gameplan earned the Loons a point on Wednesday night, with goals from Emanuel Reynoso and Hassani Dotson. Minnesota will look to build on that second half success by creating chances early to switch things up and go ahead against Vancouver, then lock down the Whitecaps’ attacking core to hold that lead for the entire 90 minutes.