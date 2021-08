Jacob Stallings is that dude when it comes to calling “game”. Whether he’s hitting walk-off dingers or a simple walk-off fielder’s choice, Stalling always seems to come up big in the clutch moments. Tonight we saw that again. With runners at first and third with one out in the ninth inning, Stalling hit a chopper to third base. It wasn’t the most impressive piece of hitting and Phillies’ third baseman Alec Bohm may have had a chance to turn two. He didn’t though. Bohm opted to throw home and Bryan Reynolds, who led off the inning with a double, snuck his foot in for the game-winning run.