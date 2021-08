The Seattle Kraken have reportedly opted to pick Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther over Max Domi, according to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli. Columbus left Domi unprotected over the weekend with the hope that the forward's injured shoulder would deter the Kraken from scooping him up. The 26-year-old underwent surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder in June. With a recovery timetable of five to six months, Domi is likely to miss the start of the regular season, which is slated to start in October.