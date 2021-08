Momentum seems to be building for Chris Paul’s career to continue in Phoenix, and a new report from Jake Fischer at Bleacher Report indicates it may already be a done deal. According to Fischer, the Suns are nearing an agreement on a deal totaling three years and $90 million, and Paul returning to Phoenix is “all but destined.” The report indicates that despite attempts from the Lakers and Pelicans to lure Paul away and a belief around the NBA last week that Paul could be had, he will end up returning to the Suns.