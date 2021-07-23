Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, agree on $76M, 8-year deal
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Seth Jones is now with the Chicago Blackhawks and could become the organization's cornerstone on the blue line. Chicago acquired the star defenseman from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a blockbuster trade Friday just before the NHL draft began. The Blackhawks got Jones and the 32nd pick in the draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder from the Blue Jackets for 20-year-old defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th and 44th picks in the draft and a 2022 first-rounder.www.standard-journal.com
