Salt Lake City, UT

Virtual elementary school is coming to Salt Lake City School District

By Mark Jones
kslnewsradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District will provide a virtual elementary school this fall for students in grades K-6. “We are a district that believes in choice,” said Kenneth Limb, principal of the Salt Lake virtual elementary school. “We believe that our students and parents who have a desire or need for online learning to continue should get a choice in that. So we wanted to provide a choice.”

