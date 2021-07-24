Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

'Limitless potential': Shak Adams' offensive reemergence coming at the right time for FC Tucson

By Alec White
tucson.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrutal honesty can sometimes be the ultimate motivator to a player’s psyche. Other times, it drags you down farther into a slump. Shak Adams falls into the former category, recently looking every bit like the player that dominated USL League One a year ago, leading FC Tucson with four goals.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Dennis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Tucson#Limitless#Great Offensive#5 Foot 7 Inch#Fc Tucson#Sabino High School#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
Related
MLStucson.com

FC Tucson blasts New England Revolution II with season-high four goals

Toby Uzo felt he had just completed his best week of training, except for one thing. The FC Tucson forward had been getting in dangerous positions to score in practice, but his headers in the air had been off target. “I was just telling myself going into the game that...
Tucson, AZallsportstucson.com

Old Pueblo Abuelo: FC Tucson is in great hands with Amanda Powers, Kelly Pierce and Jon Pearlman

The temperature keeps rising, and the monsoons are blowing through, so it shouldn’t be so surprising, the Old Pueblo is home to the hottest team too. FC Tucson beat New England Revolution II 4-2 Saturday night in Kino North Stadium to improve to an even slate of 4-4-4 in the United Soccer League – League One (USL-1) and the victory moved the Men in Black into a grouping of clubs within striking distance of the top of the league but still on the edge of falling off completely.
MLSNew England Revolution

Recap | Revolution II falls, 4-2, on the road at FC Tucson

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Revolution II (5-7-1, 16 pts.) fell on Saturday night at FC Tucson (4-4-4, 16 pts.), 4-2. Tucson scored twice in a three-minute span early in the first half, with Daniel Bedoya and Shak Adams putting the hosts in front. Damian Rivera would pull one back for Revs II in the 34th minute, with midfielder Jake Rozhansky picking up his team-leading fourth assist of the season. Tobenna Uzo scored a pair of goals in the second half before Ryan Sierakowski pulled one back late for New England to cap the scoring.
MLStucson.com

FC Tucson seeking consistency as critical home stretch begins

The last two weeks have seen back-to-back positive results for FC Tucson, but the true telling point of whether or not the team has turned a corner begins this weekend. Starting Saturday night, FC Tucson (3-4-4) stares down a critical stretch. Four of the club’s next five matches will take...
MLSallsportstucson.com

FC Tucson looks to stay unbeaten under Pearlman as coach

FC Tucson played a gutsy match in Tennessee against Chattanooga FC last Saturday, one that saw the Men in Black make a comeback late in stunning fashion. FC Tucson took home the draw with a score of 2-2, gained a point in their division and Daniel Bedoya earned himself a spot in the USL League One Division.
MLStucson.com

FC Tucson's unbeaten streak snapped by Union Omaha

A second-half comeback attempt came up short Saturday night, as FC Tucson fell to Union Omaha 2-1 Saturday night. The visitors snapped the Men in Black’s unbeaten streak at three games. Down 2-0 in the 74th minute, FC Tucson (4-5-4) got an odd-man advantage in front of the net. Deri...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Offense comes alive in home win

9 batters head to plate in 6th; 7 doubles puts team in league lead. The TinCaps unleashed nearly a week of offensive frustration on unprepared Dayton, lashing a season-high nine extra-base hits in a 9-3 drubbing of the first-place Dragons in front of an announced crowd of 3,648 at Parkview Field on Wednesday.
Columbus, NEColumbus Telegram

Mariners put it together at the right time

Assistant coach Eric Mustard called time and made his way out to the mound under a sunny blue sky at Gerrard Park on July 11. One out away from winning and ahead by four runs, the trip to the mound had less to do with strategy and more to do with understanding the moment.
MLSmnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Broadcast: Bally Sports North, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.) At the end of a tightly contested first half, Carlos Vela put LAFC on the leaderboard in the 41st minute by sneaking a shot past Tyler Miller's right shoulder. Vela's goal was his fifth of the season and set the Loons back 1-0 at the half. Emanuel Reynoso would later tie things up for the Loons, with Tristan Blackmon taking the lead once again for LAFC late in the second half. But the headlines belonged to Hassani Dotson and MNUFC, who stole an equalizer late in stoppage time to take a point from the match. Looking ahead to this weekend, the Loons aim to take all three points with a road win against the Vancouver Whitecaps. With only one loss in the last eleven games, Minnesota United has come a long way since these two teams first met, wherein the Loons were able to come away from the game with a win in front of a home crowd with a 1-0 scoreline to break their four game loss streak to start the season. Hopeful and full of momentum, the Loons can add another win to their season and make a move up the table with a result against the Whitecaps on Saturday.
Statesboro, GAWSAV-TV

Tormenta FC legend Micaletto feels right at home in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Statesboro couldn’t be more different from his Roman roots, but Tormenta FC midfielder Marco Micaletto has grown to love Bulloch County and considers it a second home. “My development as a player and as a human here…I’ll tell you what, I didn’t see this coming,” Micaletto...
MLSPosted by
90min

Inter Miami sign former Liga MX player Ventura Alvarado

Inter Miami have signed center-back Ventura Alvarado through to the end of the 2021 MLS season, with the contract open to club options for 2022 and 2023. The player will join the south Florida team pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate. The 28-year old player will arrive to...
MLSrvahub.com

Preview: Kickers Face FC Tucson at the Season Midpoint

I just don’t know anymore. I thought we would win down in North Carolina. I thought we were going to lose when down by 2 against Tormenta. I fear that the schedule has done us no favors. Hoping for a win, expecting a loss. Richard Hayes is the co-founder of...
MLSFOX Sports

Sapong leads Nashville SC against Toronto FC after 2-goal showing

Nashville SC (6-1-8) vs. Toronto FC (3-8-4) LINE: Toronto FC +138, Nashville SC +190, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: C J Sapong leads Nashville SC into a matchup with Toronto FC fresh off of a two-goal outing against FC Cincinnati. Toronto FC put together a 13-5-5 record...
MLSallsportstucson.com

FC Tucson trying to get back on winning track

FC Tucson will be play at the Richmond Kickers tonight in Virginia in an important game for the Men in Black, who trail the Kickers by a point in the USL League One standings. The match begins at 3:30 p.m. and it will be streamed on ESPN Plus. The Kickers...
MLSchatsports.com

You need to see this stunning Josef Martinez goal against Orlando City

Josef Martinez is officially back, y’all. The Venezuelan Viper is captaining his side against rivals Orlando City tonight and has already scored the Goal of the Week a minute in. With the team’s first attack of the match, he peeled off to the top of the box and curled an inch-perfect strike off the post and in to give the Five Stripes a lead for the first time in what feels like months.
MLSGazette

Colorado Rapids continue tough stretch of season with first trip to Austin FC

Reinforcements are on the way to Colorado Rapids, it’s just a matter of how soon they can start contributing. In the days leading up to Saturday’s match at Austin FC, Rapids general manager Pádraig Smith and the front office sent financial considerations to acquire midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from LAFC and Dominique Badji from Nashville. Kaye is not expected to be available Saturday, as his Gold Cup run with the Canadian national team ended late Thursday night, but Badji, according to coach Robin Fraser, is available. Badji could make his second debut for Colorado Rapids with Diego Rubio, who missed last week’s loss at Real Salt Lake with injury, questionable against Austin.
UEFAtucson.com

'Tricky winger' Deri Corfe fuels FC Tucson's scoring attack

This month’s UEFA European Football Championship final between England and Italy created quite a spirited commotion in the FC Tucson clubhouse — especially from Chester, England native Deri Corfe. “I get quite intense every tournament England plays in,” Corfe said. “I always believe ‘It’s Coming Home,’ perhaps a little too...
NFLYardbarker

Davis Mills Could Be "Right Fit" For Texans Offense

With the Deshaun Watson situation still up in the air, the Houston Texans went on to draft former Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with its first pick in April. The Texans coaching staff believes the former PAC-12 star is a “prototype NFL quarterback” and fits right in with the NFL. “We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy