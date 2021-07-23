Top Destinations for Oregon Ducks in the 2021 NBA Draft
Chris Duarte - Guard Confirmed pre-draft workouts - Hornets, Warriors, Pacers, Wizards, Knicks Reported pre-draft workouts - Spurs, Thunder, Pelicans 1. Los Angeles Lakers - The Lakers have a ton of offseason moves ahead of them, as players like Dennis Schroder, Alex Caruso, and Andre Drummond are all free agents. They struggled to shoot the ball and thrive on having defensive players, and Duarte is a natural fit.www.lakers365.com
Comments / 0