Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Top Destinations for Oregon Ducks in the 2021 NBA Draft

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Duarte - Guard Confirmed pre-draft workouts - Hornets, Warriors, Pacers, Wizards, Knicks Reported pre-draft workouts - Spurs, Thunder, Pelicans 1. Los Angeles Lakers - The Lakers have a ton of offseason moves ahead of them, as players like Dennis Schroder, Alex Caruso, and Andre Drummond are all free agents. They struggled to shoot the ball and thrive on having defensive players, and Duarte is a natural fit.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Oregon Ducks#Lakers#Free Agents#Destinations#Pacers#Wizards#Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
News Break
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trade

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is now a big three. With a blockbuster draft-day trade on Thursday, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, last night’s No. 22 overall pick, a 2024 second round and a 2028 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
NBAsilverscreenandroll.com

People around NBA reportedly expect Carmelo Anthony, Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan to consider pay cuts to join Lakers in free agency

With Russell Westbrook returning home to play with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a ton of cap flexibility to add players around their three stars. The team is expected to have the $5.9 million, mini mid-level exception to use in free agency, and can exceed the cap to re-sign their own free agents like Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso, but beyond that will mostly be adding to the roster with veteran’s minimum contracts.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma Sends A Message To All The Haters After Being Traded From The Lakers: “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Kyle Kuzma is no longer a Los Angeles Laker. The last remnant of the Lakers' young core is now gone, as Kuzma was traded along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and their 2021 NBA Draft pick to the Washington Wizards to bring in perennial All-Star and former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook to the Lakers. For LA, this is a move that brings them closer to an NBA championship next season, as they have a big three of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Bradley Beal News

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was turned upside down by trade rumors involving a few of the biggest names in the sport. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted to trade Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook. If...
NBAESPN

Detroit Pistons grab Cade Cunningham at No. 1 in NBA draft

Cade Cunningham sure looked like the No. 1 overall draft pick all year at Oklahoma State with his fluid game, scoring ability and passing  all in a 6-foot-8 frame. So it was no surprise the Detroit Pistons would grab the freshman All-American with the top pick as they did to open the draft Thursday night in New York. And it was the start of multiple teams spending high picks on playmakers with size, including Florida State forward Scottie Barnes and Australian teenager Josh Giddey climbing a bit higher than expected as top-six picks.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Why Evan Mobley is the top prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft

Evan Mobley is the top prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft. Most player comparisons these days are met with eye rolls and besmirchment. But witness the brilliant absurdity that is Evan Mobley on the basketball court, and all of a sudden the name Mozart (yes, *that* Mozart) doesn’t seem completely far-fetched.
NBAchatsports.com

Isaiah Jackson to Pacers in 2021 NBA Draft

National Basketball Association, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Willie Cauley-Stein, Kentucky, Anthony Davis, South Carolina, Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball. Isaiah Jackson just had his NBA dream realized. With the 22nd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jackson was selected by the Washington Wizards, then was traded to...
NBAchatsports.com

2021 NBA Draft: Top 15 wings and forwards

On Monday, our own Brandon Ewing ranked his top 20 guards in the 2021 NBA Draft pool. With Cade Cunningham at the top, Chris Duarte making a surprise appearance behind Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs, and my favorite target in Denver’s draft range, Miles “Deuce” McBride, falling all the way down to 13th, Brandon provided some really great content. I hope everyone checks it out before or after they read onto my thoughts on the next position group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy