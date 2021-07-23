Cancel
MLB

Paul Sullivan: Wearing Kris Bryant jerseys, Cubs fans send ownership a message as final homestand before trade deadline begins

By PAUL SULLIVAN
Raleigh News & Observer
 8 days ago

CHICAGO — After the Chicago Cubs selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2013 draft, Kris Bryant was asked if he knew anything about the organization. “I know they haven’t won a World Series in a while, so hopefully I can do all I can to help the Cubs win one,” he replied. “I know it’s a great baseball city, a great team and a lot of history to it. I’m excited.”

www.newsobserver.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Tom Ricketts
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Zach Davies
Person
Daulton Varsho
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 former Chicago Cubs who are failing miserably this season

Although the Chicago Cubs brought kept its entire core of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras intact heading into 2021, last season saw a number of familiar faces end their time on the North Side. Of course, following the 2019 campaign, Chicago and manager Joe Maddon parted...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kris Bryant sheds tears after learning of trade from Cubs

Kris Bryant knew he might get traded on Friday, but there was nothing to prepare him for the moment it actually happened. Marquee captured video of what appeared to be the moment Bryant was informed that he’d been traded by the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants. Bryant had to wipe away tears after hanging up the phone.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Cubs batting gloves in first at bat with Yankees

Even though he is with the New York Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Chicago Cubs batting gloves. The Chicago Cubs did not mess around when it came to selling at the trade deadline. The first big domino to fall was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was traded to the New York Yankees on Thursday. Even though he is no longer in the Windy City, he still keeps a part of the Cubs with him.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cubs president open to signing Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez as free agents

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said that he is open to sign Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez this upcoming winter. An 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break put an end to the Chicago Cubs going on one last run with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, all of whom are set to become free agents this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer opted to trade all three in the span of 24 hours to get some sort of return for each of them before they hit the open market.
MLBthecomeback.com

Anthony Rizzo crushes 449-foot home run in Yankees debut

The Chicago Cubs traded stars Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Baez, and Craig Kimbrel in an eye-opening fire sale ahead of Friday’s MLB trade deadline. Rizzo — the heart and soul of the Cubs’ run of success that featured a World Series title in 2016 — was dealt to the New York Yankees on Thursday, and the first baseman made his debut with the Yankees on Friday night against the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park (he’s from the Miami area too, adding to what had to be an extremely emotional day).
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Biggest Losers From the MLB Trade Deadline

The 2021 MLB trade deadline has passed and it was one of the most active in recent memory. There were a ton of deals that involved impact players being shipped all over the league. As much as it was hyped heading into it, this year's deadline surpassed all expectations. We've...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs, Giants have reportedly discussed Kris Bryant trade

The Giants and Cubs have had discussions about a possible Kris Bryant trade, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com (Twitter link). Chicago is evaluating San Francisco catcher Joey Bart as a possible part of those conversations, according to Morosi, although he unsurprisingly adds the Giants aren’t likely to give up Bart for Bryant alone.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cardinals acquire former Cubs ace Jon Lester

Just when Cubs fans thought it couldn't be a tougher two days. While the Cubs were trading away core pieces Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Anthony Rizzo over the last 24 hours, the rival Cardinals acquired another iconic Cub, former ace Jon Lester, from the Nationals. It was hard for...
MLBNBC Chicago

Opinion: Anthony Rizzo Represented Everything it Meant to be a Chicago Cub

For nearly a decade, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and the soul of the Chicago Cubs, riding with the team through good times and bad, championship years and 100-loss years, but on Thursday, it has apparently come to an end, as the first baseman was reportedly traded to the New York Yankees.

Comments / 0

